Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Record 29-Ball 94 For India-A Forces Sanjay Manjrekar to Make U-Turn: 'Just Realised...'

Ind-A vs SL-A: Not long back, former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar had suggested Vaibhav Sooryavanshi should be dropped for the game against Afghanistan after his act against Sri Lanka. Manjrekar had tweeted that had he been the coach, he would have benched the teenager in order to teach him a lesson. A few days later, Manjrekar went back on his words and claimed hailed Sooryavanshi. Manjrekar, who had criticised Sooryavanshi for his actions, reckoned he could be a very good ODI batter as well.

Manjrekar's Dramatic U-Turn

June 17 Post: "If I was India A coach or manager I would have left Vaibhav Suryavanshi out for this game v AFG. Only to let him know that’s it’s not OK to get physical on the field. Whatever the provocations."

June 22 Post: "Just realised Vaibhav looks at 50 overs cricket as a format where he can create even more mayhem! What with 2 fielders outside the circle for 10 overs! & not 6."

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Fans Blast Manjrekar

There is no doubt that Sooryavanshi has become the talk of the town, thanks to his beligerent style of batsmanship. With age on his side, Sooryavanshi's future looks extremely bright at the moment. The teen sensation is set to make his debut soon in Ireland.