WATCH | Rohit Sharma Planned it, Harshit Rana Executed it at SCG

India vs Australia: Former India captain Rohit Sharma was behind the scenes as Harshit Rana picked up four wickets on Saturday at the SCG during the third and final ODI. Time and again, Rohit was seen having a chat with Rana trying to explain him where to bowl and it worked for sure. Rana returned with career-best figures of four for 39 in 8.4 overs. Rana picked up the wickets of Alex Carey, Cooper Conolly, Mitchell Owen and Josh Hazlewood. Rana's career-best also helped India bundle out Australia for 236.

WATCH VIDEO

After the innings, Rana also credited Rohit for his wickets aptly. Rohit may not be the captain, but he has not lost the Midas Touch.

Australia Crumble

Australia lost their last six wickets for just 53 runs. India were also significantly aided by Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, and Washington Sundar applying pressure and striking at regular intervals in overs 11-40 to hinder Australia’s momentum.

Advertisement

Opting to bat first, Australia got off to a brisk start with Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head. Mohammed Siraj removed Head and once that partnership was broken, wickets fell at regular intervals for the hosts. Matthew Renshaw top-scored for Australia with 56 off 58 balls.

Advertisement

Brief Scores: Australia 236 in 43.4 overs (Matthew Renshaw 56, Mitchell Marsh 41; Harshit Rana 4-39, Washington Sundar 2-44) against India