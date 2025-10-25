WATCH | Shreyas Iyer Takes Incredible Catch at SCG to Send Alex Carey Packing, Injures Himself in Process

Ind vs Aus: Shreyas Iyer is easily one of the finest fielders in the side and on Saturday he gave the world a glimpse of that. Iyer, who was at point, ran back to eventually complete a stunning overhead catch that sent Alex Carey packing in the third and final ODI. Harshit Rana picked up the wicket in the 34th over with a back of a length ball. Carey threw his bat at it as he wanted to go over point. Unfortunately, the ball went in the air and Iyer took the catch. After taking the catch, he was on the ground in pain. Looked like he hurt himself while taking the catch. Carey perished for 24 off 37 balls.

Meanwhile, it was a crucial breakthrough as Carey along with Matthew Renshaw were looking dangerous in the middle. They stitched a 59-run stand.

Can India Avoid a Whitewash?

Shubman Gill-led Team India have already lost the series 2-0 and now they want to avoid an embarrassing whitewash. Can they do it?

Earlier in the day, Australia opted to bat for the first time in the series. They got off to a brisk start, thanks to their openers. But then, India came back strong, picking up wickets in regular intervals. At the time of filing the copy, Australia have lost six wickets and are 199 in 38 overs. Mitchell Starc and Cooper Conolly are in the middle. Australia would like to get a decent total to challenge the Indians. Ideally, they would want something around the 250-run mark to pose pressure on the visiting side.

