WATCH | Rohit Sharma's Hilarious 'Aao Dubey ji Maje lo' Remark to Friend Goes Viral

Ind vs SA: Former India captain Rohit Sharma is a very popular figure in the country. Despite having stopped playing Tests and T20Is, Rohit's popularity has not dipped. Rohit, who would soon be seen playing the upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa, was spotted taking a trip to Alibaug with his wife on Wednesday morning. He was going to Alibaug to see his under-construction farmhouse. While he was getting on his yatch, he said something to his friend that has now gone viral among fans.

He asked his friend, ‘Aao Dubey ji Maje lo’. If you carefully hear the audio you would hear Rohit say it in his signature nonchalant style. His friend obliges as he comes in the frame.

Rohit is one of the best white-ball batters of the generation. He recently featured in the three-match ODI series against Australia where he was in hot form. He hit a fifty and an unbeaten hundred in that series. He would be hoping he gets among the runs against South Africa in the upcoming ODI series as well. He would be confident about doing well after his show in Australia.

India Whitewashed in Tests

It was humiliating to see India get whitewashed by South Africa in India. After winning the Kolkata Test by 30 runs, SA beat the fancied hosts by 408 runs in Guwahati. The last time SA won a series in India was way back in 1999. This is their second series win on Indian soil in eight attempts. The visiting side has truly shown why they are the reigning world champions.

