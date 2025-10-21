WATCH | Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Showered With Love & Songs From Fans on Reaching Adelaide on Diwali Ahead of 2nd ODI

Ind vs Aus, 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli got a rousing reception from fans on reaching Adelaide on Sunday, which also coincided with the auspicious occasion of Diwali. Fans held posters and were chanting the names of the two cricketing stalwarts from India. Most of the fans present were Indians and that was no surprise.

This reception came at a crucial juncture, as India looks to bounce back in the three-match series.

ALSO READ: Gill Faces Criticism For Not Playing Kuldeep In 1st ODI Vs Australia

Here is the clip that is now going viral on social space.

WATCH VIDEO

Meanwhile, both the players failed to get among the runs on Sunday during the opening ODI at Perth. While Rohit scored a scratchy eight runs, Kohli perished without troubling the scorers. It was an upsetting sight for the Indian fans as the much-awaited comebacks ended up being sad cameos in the first ODI. With talks of retirements doing the rounds, Rohit and Kohli would be under immense pressure to get among the runs and silence the critics.

ALSO READ: Josh Hazlewood Vows To Feature In All Five Ashes Test Matches

Will RoKo Retire After Australia ODIs?

One reckons it depends on their performance, which has not been upto the mark thus far.