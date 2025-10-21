Updated 21 October 2025 at 09:55 IST
WATCH | Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Showered With Love & Songs From Fans on Reaching Adelaide on Diwali Ahead of 2nd ODI
Ind vs Aus, 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli may be in the twilight phase of their career, but that has not meant a dip in popularity.
Ind vs Aus, 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli got a rousing reception from fans on reaching Adelaide on Sunday, which also coincided with the auspicious occasion of Diwali. Fans held posters and were chanting the names of the two cricketing stalwarts from India. Most of the fans present were Indians and that was no surprise.
This reception came at a crucial juncture, as India looks to bounce back in the three-match series.
Here is the clip that is now going viral on social space.
Meanwhile, both the players failed to get among the runs on Sunday during the opening ODI at Perth. While Rohit scored a scratchy eight runs, Kohli perished without troubling the scorers. It was an upsetting sight for the Indian fans as the much-awaited comebacks ended up being sad cameos in the first ODI. With talks of retirements doing the rounds, Rohit and Kohli would be under immense pressure to get among the runs and silence the critics.
Will RoKo Retire After Australia ODIs?
One reckons it depends on their performance, which has not been upto the mark thus far.
In case, they fail in the remaining two games as well - their ODI future could be in jeopardy and they know all about it. Without a doubt, spotlight would again be on the them at Adelaide. The Adelaide Oval has been a good-hunting ground for the side and Kohli has good memories of the venue. The second ODI takes place on October 23 and India have to win it to keep the series alive.
