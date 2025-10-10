Updated 10 October 2025 at 20:36 IST
Yashasvi Jaiswal Earns Special Praise Following Majestic Knock Against West Indies In Delhi Test: 'He Is Getting Better'
Yashasvi Jaiswal gained special praise after playing an unbeaten 173-run knock against the West Indies on Day 1 in the Delhi Test.
India vs West Indies: Team India have locked horns with West Indies in the second Test match of the ongoing series, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, on Friday, October 10.
The hosts came into this game after taking a 1-0 lead in the ongoing two-match Test series against the Caribbeans.
India In Command Over West Indies On Day 1 In Delhi Test
Team India had full command over the visitors on Day 1 of the Delhi Test. At Stumps on Day 1, India stood at 318/2 with Yashasvi Jaiswal (173*) and Shubman Gill (20*) unbeaten on the crease.
It was Yashasvi Jaiswal's sixth Test century that caught people's attention on Day 1. The 23-year-old played a 173-run knock from 253 balls and stayed unbeaten on the crease after the end of the day's play. He hammered 22 fours at a strike rate of 68.38 on Day 01.
While speaking on JioStar, former cricketer Anil Kumble showered praise on Yashasvi Jaiswal, saying that the youngster is getting better with days. Kumble also praised Jaiswal's hunger for runs. With his special knock, the 23-year-old etched his name on the record books, achieving multiple records.
The former cricketer also predicted that the young Indian opener can score a triple hundred on Day 2 in the Delhi Test.
“Jaiswal is just getting better and better day by day. We’ve spoken about his hunger and his attitude toward building big innings, not just for himself but for the team. Even in the previous game, he got off to a good start but was dismissed early, so he’s certainly made up for that here. Throughout his short career, he has shown that he doesn’t waste opportunities like these. Once he’s in, he makes it count, and that’s wonderful to see. He’s still out there, and he can go on to score big runs tomorrow... Jaiswal now has a great opportunity, not just for a double hundred, but maybe even a triple hundred tomorrow,” Kumble said on JioStar.
Yashasvi Jaiswal's Stats In Tests
Yashasvi Jaiswal made his Test debut for India in 2023 against West Indies at the Windsor Park. Since then, the youngster has played 25 matches and 47 innings, amassing 2245 runs at a strike rate of 66.23 and an average of 49.89.
