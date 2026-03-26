WATCH | Sanju Samson-Ruturaj Gaikwad to Open; CSK Captain Confirms Ahead of IPL 2026

IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings have confirmed their opening pair amid much speculation. Sanju Samson and Ruturaj Gaikwad would open. The captain of the Super Kings, Gaikwad, confirmed this. Gaikwad confirmed this at the IPL Captains Meet in Mumbai on Wednesday. There were other options that could have been contemplated - Ayush Mhatre being one of the multiple options.

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The Super Kings are a formidable unit. Last season, CSK did not qualify for the playoffs and this year they would like to correct that and go deep in the long-tournament. Being one of the most successful franchises in the history of the league, expectations would be high from the yellow army.

Spotlight would be on Samson as he is coming into this side on the back of a dream run at the T20 World Cup.

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