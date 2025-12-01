WATCH | Security Guard at Ranchi Celebrating Virat Kohli's 52nd ODI Century Goes Viral

Ind vs SA: Virat Kohli produced a masterclass in Ranchi on Sunday to bring up his 52nd ODI century. He looked in good touch throughout his knock of 135 off 120 balls. His belligerent knock was laced with 11 fours and seven sixes. He had last scored an international century during the Champions Trophy and hence fans were made to wait for long for it.

In fact, fans went ballistic when Kohli reached the milestone by guiding a widish delivery from Marco Jansen to third man to pick up a boundary. Once he reached the milestone, he jumped in the air and punched his fists - just showed what the ton meant to him. While there was a fan who also sprinted onto the field to touch his feet, there was Rohit Sharma also celebrating the century from the dressing-room.

But, it was a security guard present at the stadium who stole the show. Once Kohli reached the milestone, the security guard jumped in the air in jubilation and his clip is now going viral on social space.

Meanwhile, Kohli also was adjudged the player of the match.

‘All my cricket has been mental’

"All my cricket has been mental. As long as I feel mentally I can play the game, I work physically very hard every day of my life. It's got nothing to do with cricket anymore. It's the way I live," Kohli said at the post-match presentation.