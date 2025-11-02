WATCH | Shafali Verma Takes Sharp Caught And Bowled; Celebrates Timely Wicket With Harmanpreet Kaur in Women's WC Final

Ind-W vs SA-W: It is turning out to be Shafali Verma's night on Sunday in the Women's World Cup final at the DY Patil stadium. After hitting a brilliant 87 off 78 balls, she was brought into the attack when Sune Luus and Laura Wolvaardt were looking on course in the chase. Shafali, the girl with the golden arm, did not take time to impress as she picked broke the 52-run stand. Shafali picked up the wicket of Luus, who looked well-settled. Shafali took the catch of her own bowling to send Luus packing.

One has to admit that Shafali has turned the game on it's head with the timely wicket. Here is the clip of her catch and then the epic celebration.

Just after she picked up her first wicket in the first over, she has removed Marizane Kapp in her second over. In merely two overs, Shafali has turned the game and now India are firm favourites from here on. She was an unlucky choice as a bowler and hence Harmanpreet's change has to be credited. Most reckoned if Harmanpreet was looking for a part-timer, she would ideally have gone to Jemimah Rodrigues, who does roll her arms over.

SA Eves Reeling, Harman & Co. on Top

South Africa are 129 for four currently in 25.2 overs. The two wickets from Shafali has turned things in India's favour. Laura Wolvaardt, the captain - who has been in ominous form - is still in the middle and she holds the key in this chase from here. Wolvaardt is on 68* off 61 balls and she has been joined by Sinalo Jafta. They need to rebuild and get their chase on track.