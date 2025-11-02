Women's World Cup 2025 Final: Team India Gain Momentum As Amanjot Kaur's Fiery Direct Throw Claims South Africa Opener Tazmin Brits | WATCH

Women's World Cup 2025: Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India have squared off against Laura Wolvaardt's South Africa in the final match at the Women's World Cup 2025, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, on Sunday, November 2.

Amanjot Kaur Fiery Direct Throw Claims Tazmin Brits

India's batting all-rounder Amanjot Kaur's efforts during the fielding in the second innings gave the Women in Blue a crucial breakthrough against the Proteas. Amanjot Kaur's accurate direct throw helped India to remove South African opener Tazmin Brits for 23 runs.

In the third delivery of the 10th over, Renuka Singh gave a slower ball, to which Tazmin Brits sent it towards the left of mid-wicket. Amanjot Kaur came around the corner and fired a direct throw. The South African opener didn't dive and had to leave the crease after scoring 23 runs from 35 balls at a strike rate of 65.71. Brits hammered 2 fours and 1 six during her time on the crease.

Advertisement

Amanjot Kaur played seven matches at the Women's World Cup 2025 and picked up six wickets at an economy rate of 6.48 and an average of 44.16.

Advertisement

South Africa Need 299 Runs To Win

The start of the summit clash at the Women's World Cup 2025 was delayed by two hours after rain played a spoilsport. However, no overs were reduced on Sunday, November 2.

Recapping the first innings of the match, Team India had a dominating start of the match after a 104-run opening partnership from Smriti Mandhana (45 runs from 58 balls) and Shafali Verma (87 runs from 78 balls). Later in the innings, Deepti Sharma (58 runs from 58 balls) and Richa Ghosh (34 runs from 24 balls) played a clutch knock and powered the Women in Blue to 298/7 in the first innings.

Ayabonga Khaka led the South African bowling attack after her three-wicket haul and conceded 58 runs at an economy rate of 6.40. Nonkululeko Mlaba, Nadine de Klerk, and Chloe Tryon also bagged one wicket each in their respective spells.