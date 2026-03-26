WATCH | Shaheen Shah Afridi Bizarrely Ducks Query on Pakistan Cricket; Asks Journo to Stick to PSL-Related Question

PSL 2026: Shaheen Shah Afridi asked the journalist to stick to PSL-related question rather than asking anything about the national team. During the PSL Captains Meet event on Wednesday, a journalist asked the Pakistani cricketers present about the state of affairs in cricket in the country. It is no secret that Pakistan cricket is in the doldrums after their premature exit at the T20 World Cup and their embarrassing ODI series loss against Bangladesh.

Once the journalist asked the question, Afridi stepped in an asked the journalist to ask questions pertaining to the upcoming PSL season. Here is the viral clip.

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Qalandars Eye Winning Start

The start would be important for both the sides playing the curtain-raiser - Lahore Qalandars and Hyderabad Kingsmen. The Qalandars are the defending champions of the Pakistan Super League and hence they would have their work cut out. They beat the Gladiators in the summit clash of the last edition by 6 wickets. Sikandar Raza emerged as the hero for Lahore Qalandars in the Final.

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Fakhar Zaman with 439 runs to his name was the leading run-getter for the Qalandars. He would like to get the brand new season off to a good start, while Afridi with 19 wickets was the leading wicket-taker. Qalandars are surely one of the hot contenders for the title.

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