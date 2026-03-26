Updated 26 March 2026 at 08:36 IST
WATCH | Shaheen Shah Afridi Bizarrely Ducks Query on Pakistan Cricket; Asks Journo to Stick to PSL-Related Question
PSL 2026: Shaheen Shah Afridi asked the journalist to stick to PSL-related question rather than asking anything about the national team.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
PSL 2026: Shaheen Shah Afridi asked the journalist to stick to PSL-related question rather than asking anything about the national team. During the PSL Captains Meet event on Wednesday, a journalist asked the Pakistani cricketers present about the state of affairs in cricket in the country. It is no secret that Pakistan cricket is in the doldrums after their premature exit at the T20 World Cup and their embarrassing ODI series loss against Bangladesh.
Once the journalist asked the question, Afridi stepped in an asked the journalist to ask questions pertaining to the upcoming PSL season. Here is the viral clip.
WATCH VIDEO
Qalandars Eye Winning Start
The start would be important for both the sides playing the curtain-raiser - Lahore Qalandars and Hyderabad Kingsmen. The Qalandars are the defending champions of the Pakistan Super League and hence they would have their work cut out. They beat the Gladiators in the summit clash of the last edition by 6 wickets. Sikandar Raza emerged as the hero for Lahore Qalandars in the Final.
Advertisement
Fakhar Zaman with 439 runs to his name was the leading run-getter for the Qalandars. He would like to get the brand new season off to a good start, while Afridi with 19 wickets was the leading wicket-taker. Qalandars are surely one of the hot contenders for the title.
Advertisement
Lahore Qalandars Squad: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Parvez Hossain Emon(w), Sikandar Raza, Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi(c), Haris Rauf, Mustafizur Rahman, Usama Mir, Gudakesh Motie, Hussain Talat, Dunith Wellalage, Rubin Hermann, Haseebullah Khan, Tayyab Tahir, Ubaid Shah, Mohammad Farooq
Published By : Ankit Banerjee
Published On: 26 March 2026 at 08:30 IST