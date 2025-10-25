WATCH | Virat Kohli's Bromance With David Warner at SCG Goes Viral Amid Ex-India Captain's ODI Retirement Talk

Ind vs Aus: Spotlight was on Virat Kohli on Saturday at the Sydney Cricket ground and rightly so. As per reports, it is believed that Kohli is playing his last game on Australian soil and just to make this occasion special, local star David Warner was there at the SCG. Before the third and final ODI got underway, Kohli was spotted hugging and chatting with Warner at length. There were smiles exchanged and the entire episode was a treat for the fans. Kohli and Warner have over the years been fierce rivals and now to see such exchanges between them has lit up social space. Here is the clip of the two interacting that has now gone viral.

Kohli and Warner have played the IPL different franchises and have been prolific run-getters for their respective teams.

Kohli is having a nightmarish ODI series and at Sydney, he would like to turn things around. He is yet to get a solitary run after two outings and that is something that has never happened in his illustrious career, spanning over one and a half decades now. Kohli would be desperate to get among the runs at the SCG today and silence the critics. There is much-speculation around his ODI future at the moment.

India Claw Back at SCG

After the hosts got off to a brisk starts, thanks to Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head.

