WATCH | Sikkim Player Touches Rohit Sharma's Feet After VHT Match in Jaipur; Video Goes Viral

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025: Rohit Sharma, who is arguably the best white-ball player of the generation, gave a glimpse of why he is still rated highly. Playing his first Vijay Hazare Trophy game in over a decade, Rohit smashed a breathtaking 155 off 94 balls to help Mumbai win their VHT opener on Wednesday in Jaipur. Rohit's whirlwind knock featured nine sixes and 18 fours as he was also awarded the Player of the Match. Rohit was simply unstoppable as he hit the inexperienced Sikkim bowlers to all parts of the ground.

But what stole the show was a Sikkim player in awe of Rohit touching his feet. The incident took place after the game when the two teams shook hands. Here is the clip of the heartwarming moment that has now gone viral.

Opting to bat first, Sikkim posted an in-between 236. Wicketkeeper Ashish Thapa top-scored for Sikkim with 79 off 87 balls. Chasing 237 to win, Rohit made light work of it as Mumbai managed to win the game in just 30.3 overs by eight wickets. It was a clinical win for Mumbai and a great way to get their VHT campaign underway.