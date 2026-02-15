WATCH | Snake Slithers into Pakistan's Dugout at Premadasa Stadium Ahead of IND vs PAK T20 WC Clash

On the eve of the electrifying T20 World Cup group-stage showdown between India and Pakistan, an uninvited guest slithered its way into the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo and was spotted inside the dugout of Team India's arch-rivals, PAK.

After weeks of drama, the India vs Pakistan match has finally received the go-ahead, with the ICC officially confirming that the group-stage fixture will take place as scheduled.

Pakistan finally folded after causing a fuss with their selective scheduling drama, which the ICC had lamented. Following talks between the ICC and PCB, the dispute has been finally resolved, and PAK is now on board with the terms.

Snake Spotted Inside Pakistan's Dugout At Premadasa Stadium in Colombo

A bizarre scene erupted at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo as a viral video showed a snake was found inside the venue and in Pakistan's dugout during their training session. The moment took place on the eve of the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup group-stage match.

Finding a snake inside the stadium is startling, but it is a common sight in Sri Lanka and at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Ground officials swiftly handled the situation, calmly removing the snake from the venue.

The reptile looked non-venomous, but stadium staffers did not take any risks and removed the snake as the team's practice session continued in Colombo.

India-Pakistan Fixture Highlights Major Anticipation

After weeks of drama and escalating geopolitical tensions, the India vs Pakistan match finally received the green light after a lot of uncertainty. The two arch-rivals underwent separate practice sessions in Colombo.

The anticipation remains at an all-time high as both sides will meet for the first time since the Asia Cup Final. India and Pakistan have not engaged in bilateral cricket for years since tensions between the two countries escalated.