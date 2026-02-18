WATCH | Sompal Kami's 'Meditation Celebration' Wins Hearts, Goes Viral After Nepal Beat Scotland in T20 World Cup

Scotland vs Nepal: It was a night that belonged to Nepal in Mumbai's Wankhede stadium as they beat Scotland to register their first T20 World Cup win in 12 years. It was a historic moment for Nepal and fans were there in huge numbers to celebrate the win. The Rohit Paudel-led Nepal side won the match by seven wickets. They may be out of the tournament, but they surely made a mark and won hearts. While most Nepali players won hearts, there was someone who will now be etched in the hearts of fans for his unique celebration.

Nepal pacer Sompal Kami's celebration is now trending globally. His 'meditation' celebration where he folds his feet and sits and on the pitch with folded hands has become popular.

Meanwhile, Sompal was the star of the show with the ball against Scotland. He picked up three crucial wickets to break the heart of the Scottish batting. He conceded merely 25 runs in his quota of four overs.

How Nepal Won

Batting first, Scotland could not capitalise on the start they got as they could only post 170 for seven in 20 overs. At one stage, it seemed they would easily go past 200, but some good bowling display teamed with some brilliance in the field helped Nepal bounce back in the game. Michael Jones with 71 off 45 balls was the star with the bat for Scotland.

