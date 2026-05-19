WATCH | SRH Owner Kaviya Maran Asks CSK Crowd to 'Shut up' at Chepauk After Win in IPL 2026 Match

CSK vs SRH, IPL 2026: Forget about Ishan Kishan, even the SRH owner Kaviya Maran could not keep a lid over her emotions after the five-wicket win on Monday at the Chepauk stadium. If Kishan came up with the ‘whistle’ taunt, Kaviya Maran asked the crowd to ‘shut up’. There is no doubt it came across as rude. There was no need to celebrate the win like that. With the win, SRH made it to the final four and hence once could see the relief in the players as well as the owner. Here is the viral clip which has surfaced on social space where you can see the SRH breaking into a wild celebration.