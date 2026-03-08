Updated 8 March 2026 at 23:10 IST
WATCH | Suryakumar Yadav Gets Emotional; Touches Ground With Pride After India Win T20 WC 2026
T20 World Cup 2026 : Captain Suryakumar Yadav got a tad bit too emotional after India created history by successfully defending their T20 WC title.
Team India Captain Suryakumar Yadav | Image: JioStar Screengrab
T20 World Cup 2026: It was a night to remember for Team India at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Not only did India beat New Zealand by 96 runs to win the T20 World Cup, but they also buried the ghosts of 2023. Not many can forget how India lost to Australia in the 2023 ODI WC final. Three years later, Suryakumar Yadav leads the side to a win at the same venue. And after the win, he stole the show with a gesture that is truly heartwarming.
Suryakumar walked to the centre of the pitch and touched the soil with his hand and then put his hand on his head in a respectful manner.
