WATCH | Suryakumar Yadav Heartwarmingly Points Towards Rohit Sharma Stand When Fans Yell 'Mumbai Cha Raja' Ahead of Afghanistan ODIs

India vs Afghanistan: Rohit Sharma is back at training and by the looks of it, he seems to have recovered well from his injury that he picked up during the IPL 2026 season. The former India captain drew plenty of attention during India's training session at the Wankhede on Wednesday evening where the Mumbai T20 league is taking place. Suryakumar Yadav, who was there at the training was getting egged on by the fans, who were yelling ‘Mumbai Cha Raja’. Hearing this, Suryakumar pointed towards the Rohit stand. Here is the clip that bis now going viral on social space.

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Meanwhile, it is being reported that Rohit looked in no discomfort during his training session on Wednesday evening at the IS Bindra Stadium complex. Rohit’s session started away from the nets, where he spoke with strength and conditioning coach Adrian Le Roux for a few minutes. He then eased into light shuttle runs as part of his warm-up. Rohit would be seen in the blues when India take on Afghanistan in a three-match ODI series.

Without a doubt, spotlight would be on Rohit as he is making his way back into the side after an injury. For the unversed, Virat Kohli is not part of the ODI squad that would take on Afghanistan.

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