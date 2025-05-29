WATCH: Suryakumar Yadav's Heartfelt Speech At Father's Retirement Goes Viral, Mumbai Indians Batter Compares 'Papa' To Superman

Star India and Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav delivered a heartwarming speech at his father, Ashok Kumar Yadav's retirement ceremony. While giving his speech, Suryakumar compared his father to superman.

Suryakumar Yadav's father, Ashok Kumar Yadav, had an eminent career as a scientist at the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC).

In a viral video that is going around on the internet, Suryakumar said that his father has always been an inspiring figure for him.

"There's always that one inspiring figure, like a Superman, who shows you how to live and learn. For me, that figure is my papa. From the very start, he's stood by me," Suryakumar Yadav said at his father's retirement.

ALSO READ: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Brings Back Josh Hazlewood To Strengthen Bowling Attack In Crucial Fixture

Watch Suryakumar Yadav's Speech

The Indian batter recalled the time when his father used to pack tiffin and drop the cricketer at school.

"I had no idea where my journey would lead, but he was there at every single step-packing my tiffin, dropping me at school so I wouldn't bunk, escorting me to college to make sure I didn't scale the walls and disappear," he added.

The 34-year-old concluded by wishing luck to Ashok Kumar Yadav for his next chapter in life.

"I just want to wish him the very best for this new chapter. I hope he can now give all his time to us. My mother, who has been his pillar of strength, will finally get to enjoy this phase with him. I just want to say one thing: Aao, let's go back home," Suryakumar concluded.

Suryakumar Yadav's Stats In IPL 2025

In the ongoing IPL 2025, Suryakumar Yadav smashed 640 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of 167.97, and has an average of 71.11. The Mumbai Indians batter amassed 4234 runs from 164 IPL matches at a strike rate of 148.35.