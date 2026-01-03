Watch | Tripura Wicketkeeper’s Brilliant Catch Ends KL Rahul’s Knock At 35 In Vijay Hazare Trophy

On January 3, 2026, Team India senior batter KL Rahul made his first appearance for the Vijay Hazare Trophy for the reigning champions Karnataka at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

KL Rahul walked in as the number 5 batter after Tripura elected to bowl first, and got off to a strong start with scoring 35 runs off 28 balls with one six and four fours. His knock came to an end after he tried playing a hook shot off a short-pitched delivery by Tripura pacer Ajay Sarkar.

KL Rahul Dismissed After Stunning Catch From Tripura Wicketkeeper

In the 38th over of the Karnataka vs Tripura Vijay Hazare Match, KL Rahul's knock came to an end after the short-pitched delivery by pacer Ajay Sarkar. His hook shot was spectacularly taken by wicketkeeper Sentu Sarkar.

Advertisement

As soon as the shot was played, Sentu Sarkar from behind the wickets jumped up in the air to grab the ball in a one-handed catch, thus dismissing KL Rahul's stay on the crease in his first Vijay Hazare Trophy match for Karnataka.

Meanwhile, KL Rahul might make another appearance in the Vijay Hazare Trophy before joining the Team India squad for the upcoming three-day ODI match against New Zealand at home. According to reports, KL Rahul will likely be available for Karnataka for their fixture against Rajasthan on January 6, 2026.

Advertisement

ALSO READ- Kolkata Knight Riders Remove Mustafizur Rahman Ahead Of IPL 2026 After BCCI Steps In

Watch The Video Here:

KL Rahul Led Three-Match ODI Series Against South Africa