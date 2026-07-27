WATCH | Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's On-Field Behaviour With Yash Thakur Raises Eyebrow: 'Go Bring my Cap First'

Zimbabwe vs India: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is young and that is evident when he plays. Sooryavanshi was no doubt the star of the show for India in the T20Is against Zimbabwe as he hit a maverick 49-ball 81, but his behaviour is now raising eyebrows. During the third and final T20I, Sooryavanshi was spotted asking Yash Thakur to pick up his cap while the latter was coming to shake hands with the former. So here's what happened.

Sooryavanshi's cap came off while fielding as he was sprinting in to stop the batters from sneaking in a couple. Yash Thakur, who was relatively close to him wanted to walk up to him and shake hands. That is when Vaibhav reportedly said, "Go bring my cap first, then we'll shake hands." Here is the viral clip.

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Meanwhile, Sooryavanshi bagged the player of the match and the series for his beligerent style of batting. Thanking his captain and coach for backing him, Sooryavanshi claimed it felt 'really good'.

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"It felt really good. Our preparation was very good during the two or three days after we arrived in Harare. I also played the Under-19 World Cup here, so I really enjoy playing at this venue. Everyone backed me - the captain, the coaches, everyone - so I'm very happy," Sooryavanshi said at the post-match presentation.

Sooryavanshi also admitted that for him it is a ‘dream come true’ to get the player of the series. There is no doubt that he has a bright future in the game. For now, he is certainly ticking the right boxes.