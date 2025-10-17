WATCH | Virat Kohli Gets Pranked by Teammates Hilariously During India's Training Session at Perth Ahead of 1st ODI

Ind vs Aus: Virat Kohli is arguably the best batter of the era and now that he is making a comeback to international cricket - all the buzz is around him. Kohli, who is in Australia for the three-match ODI series, was pranked by his teammates hilariously during their session on Friday. Kohli got all ready for a sprint. He stood at what he thought was the starting line with his teammates. But, it was Kohli who sprinted off while his teammates never ran.

After sprinting for about 20 meters, Kohli realised it and then stopped. And then everyone had a laugh at Kohli's expense. The clip has surfaced on social space and has gone viral. Here is the viral clip.

WATCH VIDEO

Meanwhile, Kohli last played for India during their triumphant run at the Champions Trophy earlier in the year. He played a crucial role in that event. With a lot of speculation around Kohli's ODI future, he would be under pressure to perform. In the past, he has done well against Australia in their den and this time, he would like to repeat that.

He has played 34 innings in 18 matches at Australia where he has amassed 1542 runs at an average of 46.73 with seven hundreds.

Kohli had a batting session on Thursday at the Optus stadium in Perth, where he looked sharp and seemed to be middling the ball well. His feet also seemed to be moving well which augurs well for the side.

ODI Schedule

During the white-ball tour, the Indian team will play three ODIs and five T20Is. The much-awaited first ODI match of the series will be played at the Optus stadium in Perth. Following this, the Shubman Gill-led side will travel to Adelaide to face the formidable hosts in the second match of the 50-over series, on Thursday, October 23.