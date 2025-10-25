WATCH | Virat Kohli Gives Advise to Captain Shubman Gill, Travis Head Falls Off Very Next Ball at SCG

Ind vs Aus: Once a captain, always a captain! Virat Kohli once again showed that experience is irreplaceable when his advise to captain Shubman Gill helped India dismiss Travis Head during the third and final ODI at the iconic SCG. The incident took place in the 10th over of the game when Head hit Mohammed Siraj for a boundary of the first ball of the over. After that, Kohli had a chat with Gill and just after that Head was caught at point by Prasidh Krishna.

WATCH VIDEO

It was a big wicket in the context of the game as Head is someone who can take down oppositions and it is hence important to send him packing early. Head perished for a breezy 29 off 25 balls. It was a timely wicket for India as that helped them put pressure back on the hosts. Spotlight is on Kohli today at the SCG as the belief is that this is going to be his last game on Australian soil.

Advertisement

Kohli's Torrid Comeback

With the bat, Kohli has had a torrid return to international cricket. He is yet to get a run after two outings. It is the first time in his illustrious career that he has bagged consecutive ducks in ODI cricket. Ideally, he would like to sign off on a high at the SCG. For the unversed, hosts Australia have already sealed the three-match ODI series with wins at Perth and Adelaide. This is a dead rubber where India are playing to salvage pride and avoid an embarrassing whitewash.

India has made a couple of changes for the game.

Advertisement