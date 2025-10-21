Updated 21 October 2025 at 11:42 IST
WATCH | Virat Kohli Gives 'Wink & Thumbs up' as he Enters Happy-Hunting Ground Adelaide For Training Ahead of 2nd ODI
Ind vs Aus, 2nd ODI: Despite having registered a duck at Perth, Virat Kohli looked a different person as he made his way into the Adelaide Oval for a training session.
Ind vs Aus, 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli looked upbeat as he made his way into the iconic Adelaide Oval on Tuesday for a training session ahead of the second ODI. Kohli, who has good memories of the venue, gave a wink and a thumbs up for fans who gathered to get a glimpse of him. Kohli, who did not even manage to get off-the-mark at Perth on his comeback ODI, would look to make up for it during the second game. Here is the clip that is now going viral.
Kohli was dismissed by Mitchell Starc while trying to play an expansive cut-shot. He was caught at point by Cooper Conolly. He looked gutted after his dismissal as he made his way back to the pavilion. The 36-year-old has featured in 30 ODI matches on Australian soil and never made a duck, up until that moment. With too much speculation around his ODI future, Kohli knows he would need to get runs to shut the critics. He would ideally like to make the most of the remaining two games.
Home, Away From Home
For Kohli, Adelaide will bring good memories for him.
He has always tasted success at the iconic venue and he would like to repeat that. Across formats, Kohli has smashed five centuries at Adelaide. He also has also scored four half-centuries in Adelaide, where he averages 65. In 12 matches and 17 outings across formats, Kohli has amassed 975 runs. Kohli would love to bring to the table all the experience he has of playing at the venue in the crucial game on Thursday (October 23).
