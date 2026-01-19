Updated 19 January 2026 at 16:40 IST
WATCH| Virat Kohli Presents Signed Jersey To Daryl Mitchell During Post-Match Presentation After 3rd ODI
In the post-match presentation at the Holkar Stadium, Indore, ace batter Virat Kohli was seen gifting a signed jersey to New Zealand player Daryl Mitchell.
Ace batter Virat Kohli gifted his signed jersey to New Zealand player Daryl Mitchell after the 3rd ODI between India and New Zealand at Holkar Stadium, Indore, on January 18, 2026. The duo featured for their respective sides in the 3rd ODI and lit up the Holkar Stadium with each scoring memorable hundreds.
New Zealand turned the series around after the loss in the first ODI match of the series, with Daryl Mitchell being a huge contributor to the series win. Notably, the player registered two consecutive hundreds in the ODI series.
Virat Kohli Gifts Signed Jersey To Daryl Mitchell
In the 3rd ODI, Daryl Mitchell smashed 137 runs off 131 balls to help New Zealand set a target of 337 runs after being asked to bat first.
As a response to Daryl Mitchell, Virat Kohli led the run chase for India and recorded his 54th ODI century. He scored 124 runs off 108 deliveries, but lacked the support from the other end as the hosts lost by 41 runs.
Following the match, during the post-match presentation, Virat Kohli was seen walking up to Daryl Mitchell and handing him his signed jersey as a gift. After the clip was posted on the internet, praises poured in for Kohli for his heartfelt gesture toward the New Zealand player.
Watch The Video Here:
Daryl Mitchell Named Player Of The Series
Both Virat Kohli and Daryl Mitchell ended the ODI series as the top two run-scorers in the three-match series. Additionally, Mitchell was crowned the player of the series, amassing 352 runs at an average of 176 and a strike rate of 110.34.
Published On: 19 January 2026 at 16:40 IST