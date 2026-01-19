WATCH| Virat Kohli Presents Signed Jersey To Daryl Mitchell During Post-Match Presentation After 3rd ODI

Ace batter Virat Kohli gifted his signed jersey to New Zealand player Daryl Mitchell after the 3rd ODI between India and New Zealand at Holkar Stadium, Indore, on January 18, 2026. The duo featured for their respective sides in the 3rd ODI and lit up the Holkar Stadium with each scoring memorable hundreds.

New Zealand turned the series around after the loss in the first ODI match of the series, with Daryl Mitchell being a huge contributor to the series win. Notably, the player registered two consecutive hundreds in the ODI series.

Virat Kohli Gifts Signed Jersey To Daryl Mitchell

In the 3rd ODI, Daryl Mitchell smashed 137 runs off 131 balls to help New Zealand set a target of 337 runs after being asked to bat first.

Advertisement

As a response to Daryl Mitchell, Virat Kohli led the run chase for India and recorded his 54th ODI century. He scored 124 runs off 108 deliveries, but lacked the support from the other end as the hosts lost by 41 runs.

Following the match, during the post-match presentation, Virat Kohli was seen walking up to Daryl Mitchell and handing him his signed jersey as a gift. After the clip was posted on the internet, praises poured in for Kohli for his heartfelt gesture toward the New Zealand player.

Advertisement

ALSO READ- Steve Smith Clings On To Olympic Dreams Despite Minimal Participation For Australia In T20I Cricket

Watch The Video Here:

Daryl Mitchell Named Player Of The Series