WATCH: Yashasvi Jaiswal Replicates David Warner's Iconic Celebration After Scoring Blazing Ton In Headingley During IND vs ENG 1st Test

ENG vs IND: Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates his fifth test ton in style as he puts Team India on the drive's seat in day one of the Headingley Test. A dominant showcase in day one has allowed the Indian side to capitalize early on as they rake up 200+ runs on the scoreboard. As the opening batter, Jaiswal stitched clinical partnerships to keep the Men in Blue's stand firm against the English bowling attack.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Celebrates The David Warner Way After Scoring His 5th Test Ton

Team India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal put on a strong effort against test powerhouse England to begin day one action at Headingley, Leeds. The dynamic Indian side stood like a tank as they withstood the English bowling attack with ease. Despite being rocked after losing two crucial wickets, the young opener put in a scintillating show with his spectacular batting showcase to light up the venue.

Yashasvi Jaiswal sprinted for a single to complete his century off 144 balls. The young opener leapt in joy as soon as he ran for a single and brought out his special celebration. Yashasvi displayed 'jaisball' with pure grit and received a warm ovation from the fans and his teammates upon completing his century.

The young Indian opener emulated former Australian opener David Warner's signature celebration to commemorate the special moment at the Headingley Cricket Ground.

Jaiswal Rakes Up Clinical Milestones With Fifth Test Ton In Headingley Test

Yashasvi Jaiswal's fearless brilliance puts Team India ahead in day one of the Headingley Test in Leeds. After scoring his fifth test ton in the English shores, the young Indian opener has put himself in the ranks of Sourav Ganguly and Murali Vijay among others as the fifth person to score a hundred for India upon his maiden Test innings in England.