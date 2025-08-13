Welsh Fire vs Manchester Originals Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The Hundred 2025 On TV And Online

Updated 13 August 2025 at 20:40 IST
The Hundred 2025: Welsh Fire will lock horns against Manchester Originals in the 12th match of the ongoing The Hundred 2025, at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff, on Wednesday, August 13th.
The match between Welsh Fire and Manchester Originals will kick off at 11 PM IST.
Welsh Fire are coming into this fixture after conceding an eight-run defeat against London Spirit on August 10th. Currently, the Welsh Fire are standing at the bottom of the standings with a net run rate of -0.751. Welsh Fires are yet to grab their maiden points in the ongoing season of the tournament.
The Welsh Fire have played two matches so far and have conceded defeats in all of them.
Jonny Bairstow is leading the Welsh Fire in the 2025 edition of The Hundred. Apart from Bairstow, the franchise has other stars in the squad like Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Riley Meredith, and Matt Henry.
On the other hand, Manchester Originals will be confident while coming into this fixture after clinching a 10-run victory against London Spirit in their previous fixture.
The Manchester-based franchise are holding the sixth place on the standings with four points and have a net run rate of -1.072. The Originals have played three matches in the tournament so far and won just one, and have conceded two defeats.
England wicketkeeper-batter Philip Salt is leading the Manchester Originals. The Manchester-based franchise have a strong batting lineup with big names like Jos Buttler, Heinrich Klaasen, Mark Chapman, and Rachin Ravindra.
The Welsh Fire vs Manchester Originals match of The Hundred 2025 will be played at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff.
The Hundred 2025 match between Welsh Fire vs Manchester Originals will take place on August 13, 2025 (Wednesday).
The Hundred 2025 match between Welsh Fire vs Manchester Originals will start at 11 PM IST.
The Hundred 2025 match between Welsh Fire vs Manchester Originals will be streamed live on the Fan Code app and website. Live telecast of The Hundred 2025 matches will be available on the Sony Sports Network channels in India.
