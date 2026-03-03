West Indies Cricket Team Stranded In Kolkata After Middle East Tensions Create Travel Turmoil

Romario Shepherd celebrates with teammates after taking five-wicket in the match during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Scotland and West Indies in Kolkata | Image: AP

T20 World Cup 2026: The West Indies cricket team has not left India following their exit from the ongoing T20 World Cup. The West Indies team is still stranded in Kolkata due to the unrest in the Middle East. As per a media release on Monday, Cricket West Indies revealed that all their players are in good health and are being taken care off well.

CWI Issue Statement

“The safety and well-being of our players, coaches, and officials remain our highest priority,” CWI said.

Earlier, the International Cricket Council had acknowledged the situation and activated contingency plans.

“While the crisis in the Middle East has no direct bearing on the conduct of the tournament, the ICC acknowledges that a significant number of personnel — including players, team management, match officials, broadcast teams, and event staff — rely on Gulf hub airports, particularly Dubai (DXB), as key transit points for onward travel to their home countries,” the ICC statement read.

Zimbabwe Stranded as Well

West Indies is not the only side facing problems with travel from India. The Zimbabwean team is facing the same crisis. The Zimbabwean team is in Delhi.

“Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) confirms that the Zimbabwe senior men’s team remains safe and well in India following the conclusion of their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 campaign. The squad was scheduled to return home via Dubai, but travel plans have been affected by the evolving situation in the Middle East, which has disrupted key transit routes,” ZC said in a media statement.