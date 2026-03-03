Updated 3 March 2026 at 09:16 IST
West Indies Cricket Team Stranded In Kolkata After Middle East Tensions Create Travel Turmoil
T20 World Cup 2026: The West Indies cricket team is still in Kolkata after exiting the ongoing marquee event due to tensions in the middle-east.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
T20 World Cup 2026: The West Indies cricket team has not left India following their exit from the ongoing T20 World Cup. The West Indies team is still stranded in Kolkata due to the unrest in the Middle East. As per a media release on Monday, Cricket West Indies revealed that all their players are in good health and are being taken care off well.
CWI Issue Statement
“The safety and well-being of our players, coaches, and officials remain our highest priority,” CWI said.
Earlier, the International Cricket Council had acknowledged the situation and activated contingency plans.
Advertisement
“While the crisis in the Middle East has no direct bearing on the conduct of the tournament, the ICC acknowledges that a significant number of personnel — including players, team management, match officials, broadcast teams, and event staff — rely on Gulf hub airports, particularly Dubai (DXB), as key transit points for onward travel to their home countries,” the ICC statement read.
Advertisement
Zimbabwe Stranded as Well
West Indies is not the only side facing problems with travel from India. The Zimbabwean team is facing the same crisis. The Zimbabwean team is in Delhi.
“Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) confirms that the Zimbabwe senior men’s team remains safe and well in India following the conclusion of their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 campaign. The squad was scheduled to return home via Dubai, but travel plans have been affected by the evolving situation in the Middle East, which has disrupted key transit routes,” ZC said in a media statement.
They played their final Super 8 game in Delhi against South Africa and were scheduled to fly back to Harare via Dubai on Monday.
Published By : Ankit Banerjee
Published On: 3 March 2026 at 09:12 IST