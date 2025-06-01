West Indies Endure Continued Struggles In England as ICC Sanctions Them For Breach of Code In First ODI Match

Justin Greaves leaves the field after being bowled out by Saqib Mahmood during the first One Day International match between England and West Indies at Edgbaston | Image: AP

The West Indies men's squad encountered more trouble after being slapped with a fine after they were found in breach of the ICC code of conduct. The Caribbean boys have been already troubled by their smashing loss in the first ODI match against England. For the Shai Hope-led side, it is a troubling scene as they are yet to recover from the tough loss they encountered recently.

West Indies Sanctioned By ICC

The International Cricket Council [ICC] has levied a fine on the West Indies after they maintained a slow over-rate in the first ODI match against England. The match took place at Edgbaston in Birmingham, where the Caribbean boys failed to endure against England. West Indies were found in breach of article 2.22 of the ICC Code Of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which is related to over-rate offences.

As per a statement from the ICC, "Match Referee Jeff Crowe of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel imposed a five per cent fine on each player’s match fee, after Shai Hope’s team was found to be one over short of the required target at the end of the innings, once time allowances were taken into consideration."

West Indies skipper Shai Hope did not contest the sanction and has accepted the offence. No formal was required for the same.

Shai Hope-led Side Would Aim To Bounce Back

West Indies have a chance to showcase their potential after England practically buried them in the first ODI match. The hosts, under the leadership of their new skipper Harry Brook, posted 400 runs on the scoreboard. Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Brook and Jacob Bethell scored big numbers on the scoreboard despite West Indies picking up eight wickets.

The Shai Hope-led side failed to chase the target down, as they were restricted to 162. Jamie Overton and Saqib Mahmood picked up crucial wickets to keep the Windies men at bay and not let their ship sail towards the target.