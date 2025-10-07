'Still Wants To Find A Way': West Indies Great Brian Lara Weighs In On Abhishek Sharma's Chances In Test Cricket

Abhishek Sharma's run-scoring spree in the Asia Cup helped India to defend their continental title with utmost ease in Dubai. The left-handed batter top-scored with a whopping 314 runs in 7 matches at a brilliant average of 44.85.

Brian Lara Opens Up On Abhishek Sharma's Red Ball Credentials

The Sunrisers Hyderabad batter has moulded himself according to the needs of T20 cricket and has already transformed into one of the most destructive openers in the shortest format. He possesses a range of shots, and it was already on display in international cricket and in the IPL.

Brian Lara insisted Abhishek is still very persistent on breaking into the Indian Test team. The southpaw has been picked for the upcoming Australian tour.

At the CEAT Cricket Rating Awards he said, “What's an amazing thing, you know, he would give me a call and even though with the success that he's having in T20 cricket, and maybe even in 50 over cricket, he still wants to find a way to get into the test team, which is great for someone like that, to think, you know, that big is very special. So it's not a soft spot. I think it's someone who I've grown very fond of, his cricket. And it's great to see that he's sort of improved and gone into a different level.”

India To Face West Indies In Second Test Match

India started on a positive note to kick off their home season. Shubman Gill and Co. thrashed West Indies by an innings and 140 runs in the 1st Test match and will be eyeing to whitewash the visitoes when they host them in Delhi from October 10.