"Justice Must Be Served': West Indies Head Coach Daren Sammy Speaks Out As Allegations Of Sexual Assault And Misconduct Rock Caribbean Cricket

West Indies head coach Daren Sammy has addressed the allegations of sexual assault aimed at an unnamed cricketer. Ahead of the second Test vs Australia, Sammy emphasised the importance of following the legal procedure.

Allegations Of Sexual Assault Against Unnamed West Indies Cricketer

As reported by Caribbean outlet Kaieteur News, 11 women have accused the player of sexual offences against the unnamed Windies cricketer, including some complaints back in 2023. However, no formal charges have been filed

Sammy who has been in charge of the West Indies ODI team since 2023, was also given the additional responsibility of the Test team last year. The former West Indies all-rounder ensured that justice must be served but the process needs to be followed.

As quoted by PTI, he said, “We are all aware of what’s been going on in the media. I’m very close to my players. I’ve had conversations with them. One thing I could say is, we believe in justice. We are a community that believes justice must be served.

“However there’s a process. There’s allegations and we will continue to support in whatever way we can, to make sure that due process and the right system is followed."

West Indies Lost To Australia In First Test

Despite a fighting performance in the first Test, the home side had to taste a huge defeat against Australia. Led by Jayden Seales and Shamar Joseph, the WInsides bowled out Australia for a paltry 180 runs in the first innings. Travis Head top scored with 59 runs as this happened to be Australia's lowest score in the West Indies while batting first. They also stooped to a new low as this is also their lowest score at Kensington Oval since 1995.