West Indies Suffer Significant Setback Ahead Of India Tour As Alzarri Joseph Ruled Out Of Upcoming Test Series

India vs West Indies: West Indies suffered a huge blow before the start of the upcoming two-match Test series as star pacer Alzarri Joseph has been ruled out of the forthcoming tour.

India vs West Indies Test Series Set To Begin From October 2

West Indies' tour of India will kickstart from Thursday, October 2, with the first Test match of the series taking place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi is set to host the second and final Test match of the series from October 10. Both the Test matches are scheduled to kick off at 9:30 AM IST.

West Indies Cricket Confirms Alzarri Joseph's Injury

Earlier on Monday, September 29, West Indies Cricket confirmed that Alzarri Joseph is set to miss the upcoming Test series against India due to a lower back injury.

The cricket administrative board took to their official social media and stated that Alzarri Joseph complained of discomfort, following which scans revealed that degeneration of the previously resolved lower back injury.

"Alzarri Joseph has been ruled out of the upcoming test series against India due to a lower back injury. After complaints of discomfort, scans revealed a degeneration of the previously resolved lower back injury," West Indies Cricket wrote on X.

West Indies Cricket further confirmed that Jason Holder refused to become Alzarri Joseph's replacement due to planned medical procedure.

"Jason Holder declined selection as Joseph’s replacement for the series citing a planned medical procedure," it added.

Alzarri Joseph has been leading the Caribbean bowling attack for a long time, and his absence will be a major blow for the West Indies squad.

Alzarri Joseph made his Test debut in 2016 against India. Since then, the 28-year-old played 40 Tests and 75 innings, taking 124 wickets at an economy rate of 3.69 and a bowling average of 33.46.