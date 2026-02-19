WI vs ITA Live Streaming, Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch

Italy's Anthony Mosca celebrates his fifty with Justin Mosca against Nepal | Image: AP

WI vs ITA: The West Indies side have been unstoppable in the Group stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup and have already booked their spot in the Super 8. On the other hand, Italy have played impressive cricket throughout the tournament and now would like to cap it off well. West Indies may look at this game as an opportunity to test the bench strength. But again, Italy cannot be taken lightly.

West Indies-Italy, All You Need to Know

When will the T20 World Cup 2026 match between West Indies-Italy be played?

West Indies will take on Italy in the 37th match of the T20 World Cup 2026 on Thursday, February 19, 2026.

Advertisement

When does the T20 World Cup 2026 match between West Indies-Italy start?

The T20 World Cup 2026 match between West Indies-Italy is scheduled to begin at 11:00 AM IST.

Advertisement

What time is the toss for the T20 World Cup 2026 match between West Indies-Italy?

The toss for the T20 World Cup 2026 match between West Indies-Italy will take place at 10:30 AM IST.

Which venue will host the T20 World Cup 2026 match between West Indies-Italy?

The T20 World Cup 2026 match between West Indies-Italy will be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Where can fans watch the T20 World Cup 2026 match between West Indies-Italy?

Fans can watch the West Indies vs Italy T20 World Cup match live on the Star Sports Network, with streaming available on the JioHotstar app.

ITA vs WI Squads

Italy Squad: Justin Mosca, Anthony Mosca, JJ Smuts, Harry Manenti(c), Ben Manenti, Grant Stewart, Marcus Campopiano, Gian Meade(w), Jaspreet Singh, Crishan Kalugamage, Ali Hasan, Syed Naqvi, Zain Ali, Thomas Draca, Wayne Madsen