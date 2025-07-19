West Indies vs South Africa, World Championship of Legends 2025: Venue, Time, Live Streaming, Pitch Report, Here's All You Need To Know

Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers will lead West Indies and South Africa in the World Championship of Legends 2025 | Image: ANI and BCCI

World Championship of Legends 2025: Chris Gayle-led West Indies Champions will square off against AB de Villiers' South Africa Champions in the second match of the ongoing World Championship of Legends 2025, at Edgbaston in Birmingham, on Saturday, July 19th.

The match between West Indies and South Africa will kick off at 5:00 PM IST.

The West Indies have big names in their squad who were everyone's favourite during their prime. Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Dwayne Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Chris Gayle, and others will feature for the Caribbean in the upcoming match.

On the other hand, AB de Villiers, Hashim Amla, JP Duminy, Albie Morkel, Wayne Parnell, Chris Morris, and others will be featuring for the Proteas in the upcoming match.

In the previous edition of the World Championship of Legends, the West Indies reached the semi-finals of the tournament. But conceded a defeat against Pakistan and had to make their way out of the tournament.

Meanwhile, the South Africa Champions failed to catch the limelight in the previous edition. The Proteas ended their voyage in the last edition at fifth place. In the 2025 edition of the tournament, the South Africa Champions will be looking forward to making an impact.

West Indies Champions vs South Africa Champions: Venue And Time

The second match of the World Championship of Legends 2025 between the West Indies and South Africa will be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

West Indies Champions vs South Africa Champions: Live Streaming

The match between West Indies and South Africa will be live telecast on Star Sports Network in India. Meanwhile, the upcoming match of the tournament will be livestreamed on the FanCode app and website in India.

West Indies Champions vs South Africa Champions: Pitch Report