Updated 12 February 2026 at 17:04 IST
What Went Wrong for Abhishek Sharma? Reports Reveal How The India Opener Fell Sick Before T20 World Cup Fixture vs USA
India face injury concerns ahead of their T20 World Cup clash vs Namibia, with Abhishek Sharma battling a stomach bug and Ishan Kishan nursing a toe injury, leaving their opening pair uncertain.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
The Indian cricket team had a major problem at hand as opener Abhishek Sharma is dealing with a stomach-related issue. The Indian opener's commanding performance in T20I cricket has generated a major whirlwind with his aggressive nature while batting for the Men in Blue.
However, Abhishek Sharma may miss out on India's upcoming fixture against the ICC Men's T20 World Cup after suffering a stomach bug.
Abhishek Sharma Was Down With a Stomach Bug Before the USA Fixture
According to TOI Sports, following a net session at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Abhishek Sharma ate something that caused him some stomach-related issues. His condition deteriorated over time during the match day, but he decided to play the game.
Abhishek Sharma faced just one delivery before being dismissed for a duck in the competition. He did not come out for the commemorative handshake post-match.
Advertisement
The Indian opener travelled with the team from Mumbai to Delhi, but his stomach issue aggravated, leading to a high fever. He also did not train with the team on Wednesday, which may prompt concern among fans and critics as Team India moves ahead in the group-stage competition.
Also Read: Suryakumar Yadav's Clinical Form Earns Rave Praise Ahead Of Namibia Encounter In T20 World Cup 2026
Advertisement
In Abhishek Sharma's absence, Sanju Samson could step in as the replacement opener for the Indian cricket team at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.
Abhishek Sharma's Status is Yet To Be Confirmed By Team India
With the T20 World Cup fixture against Namibia happening tonight, there is immense speculation over Team India's playing combination following their recent injury and health-related issues.
While Washington Sundar has made a successful return to the side, all eyes are on openers Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan's situation.
Also Read: Gautam Gambhir’s Straight Talk Silences Dressing-Room Speculation, Applauds India Cricketers’ Spirits
While Abhishek Sharma is dealing with a stomach-related illness, Ishan Kishan was struck on his foot by a toe-crushing yorker from Jasprit Bumrah during training.
Following the injury scare, Kishan's availability is also under the scanner. All answers would be received when Team India announces its playing XI for the group-stage match tonight.
Team India will face Namibia in their second group-stage fixture in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 on February 13, 2026, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.
Published By : Pavitra Shome
Published On: 12 February 2026 at 17:04 IST