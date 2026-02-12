What Went Wrong for Abhishek Sharma? Reports Reveal How The India Opener Fell Sick Before T20 World Cup Fixture vs USA

India's Abhishek Sharma plays a shot during the Asia Cup 2025 match against Pakistan, at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai | Image: ANI

The Indian cricket team had a major problem at hand as opener Abhishek Sharma is dealing with a stomach-related issue. The Indian opener's commanding performance in T20I cricket has generated a major whirlwind with his aggressive nature while batting for the Men in Blue.

However, Abhishek Sharma may miss out on India's upcoming fixture against the ICC Men's T20 World Cup after suffering a stomach bug.

Abhishek Sharma Was Down With a Stomach Bug Before the USA Fixture

According to TOI Sports, following a net session at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Abhishek Sharma ate something that caused him some stomach-related issues. His condition deteriorated over time during the match day, but he decided to play the game.

Abhishek Sharma faced just one delivery before being dismissed for a duck in the competition. He did not come out for the commemorative handshake post-match.

Advertisement

The Indian opener travelled with the team from Mumbai to Delhi, but his stomach issue aggravated, leading to a high fever. He also did not train with the team on Wednesday, which may prompt concern among fans and critics as Team India moves ahead in the group-stage competition.

Advertisement

In Abhishek Sharma's absence, Sanju Samson could step in as the replacement opener for the Indian cricket team at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Abhishek Sharma's Status is Yet To Be Confirmed By Team India

With the T20 World Cup fixture against Namibia happening tonight, there is immense speculation over Team India's playing combination following their recent injury and health-related issues.

While Washington Sundar has made a successful return to the side, all eyes are on openers Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan's situation.

While Abhishek Sharma is dealing with a stomach-related illness, Ishan Kishan was struck on his foot by a toe-crushing yorker from Jasprit Bumrah during training.

Following the injury scare, Kishan's availability is also under the scanner. All answers would be received when Team India announces its playing XI for the group-stage match tonight.