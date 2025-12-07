'When I Play Freely, Then I Know I Can Hit Sixes': Virat Kohli Opens Up About Batting Masterclass Against South Africa In IND vs SA ODI Series

One of the standout moments from India's 2-1 win in the Ind vs SA ODI series was former India captain Virat Kohli's batting masterclass in the series. Additionally, Kohli won the Player of the Series award for his 302 runs in the three-part series against South Africa.

Following the win, while speaking to the ICC, Kohli claimed that he felt liberated and that he was in his best rhythm currently. Virat Kohli's two back-to-back centuries contributed to India securing their 10th ODI series win out of the last 11 at home.

Virat Kohli Delves Into His Psyche Going Into The Decider

The player shared that he was excited to play the series-deciding match against South Africa. He shared that situations like this always brought the best out of the team.

He shared, "Honestly, just playing the way I have in this series has been the most satisfying thing for me. I don't think I have played at this level for a good 2-3 years now, and I feel really free in my mind. Just the whole game is coming together nicely... When I play freely, then I know I can hit sixes. So, I just wanted to have some fun because I was batting well, just take a bit more risk."

Kohli further added, "You don't want it to be 1-1. But when it is 1-1, and it's a decider, you get excited. I want to make a play today. I want to make a dent into the game. And I want to do something special for the team. That's what we have always done over so many years. And that's why we have been able to play for so long."

Virat Kohli Against South Africa In The IND vs SA ODI Series