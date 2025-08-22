When Virat Kohli’s Sharp Reply Stunned Ex-Australia Batter, Didn't Speak For 4 Days: 'You Don't Talk Rookie'

Virat Kohli might have retired from two formats, but the former Indian captain has still remained relevant in international cricket. Virat is in contention to feature in the upcoming 2027 ODI World Cup, which will be held in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.

When Virat Kohli Shut Down A Former Australian Batter

Kohli's stature in the red-ball format grew after MS Dhoni's retirement in the middle of the series. Kohli was given the charge after Dhoni bid adieu to cricket after the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. Virat's aggressive and defiant attitude has always been a distinctive feature in his attitude.

Former Australian batter Joe Burns revealed how Virat shut him down at the MCG, which happened to be his debut for the Aussies.

As quoted by the Hindustan Times, the Italy captain said, “I’m fairly certain Virat scored 100 that day. There was a little bit of chirp going on. Not sledging, just obviously we got Hadzi behind the stumps and Watto at first slip. Nathan Lyon was bowling, so I’m in close. I think it’d been four hours. I hadn’t said a word. I think I said one line. I said to him, ‘Virat, you got to play some shots.’”

He further added, “He stopped the bowler, stopped Nathan Lyon, turned to me and said, ‘You don’t talk, rookie.’ Next ball he faced up, smacked it through covers. It was very embarrassing for me. I didn’t say a word the next four days after that."

Will Virat Kohli Feature In The 2027 ODI World Cup

Both Virat and Rohit Sharma's participation in the ODI World Cup has been in doubt. As per a Dainik Jagran report, the BCCI is expected to hold a meeting with the two regarding the way forward when it comes to taking part in the upcoming ODI World Cup.