'When You Try to Be Too Smart...': Ajinkya Rahane Calls Out India For Dropping Axar Patel In Humbling T20 World Cup Super 8 Defeat To South Africa

India faced a humbling defeat at the hands of South Africa in the T20 World Cup Super 8 stage opening match at the Narendra Modi Stadium on February 21, 2026. India failed to chase the target of 188 runs as the Proteas defeated the Men in Blue by 76 runs after the former bowled the latter out in 18.5 overs.

Notably, in the match, Team India picked Washington Sundar in the playing XI over Axar Patel, a move heavily dictated by the presence of three left-handers in South Africa's top five. However, Washington Sundar failed to rise to the occasion and make an impact in the match. Following the heavy defeat, cricket pundits and netizens questioned this decision by the Indian management.

Veteran batter Ajinkya Rahane was also among those who called out India's decision to drop Axar Patel over Washington Sundar.

Ajinkya Rahane Questioned India's Decision To Drop Axar Patel

Rahane expressed his displeasure with the call to choose Washington Sundar over Axar Patel. In the match, while Jasprit Bumrah took the crucial wickets of Quinton de Kock, Ryan Rickelton, and Corbin Bosch, Washington Sundar failed to pick any wickets and was handled easily by the South African batters.

While speaking to Cricbuzz, Ajinkya Rahane expressed, "I'm really surprised that Axar Patel didn't play. I don't understand what's happening. Yes, Washington Sundar is a quality player; nobody is against him. But Axar has been doing so well in different situations. Sometimes I feel that when you become too smart, selection-wise, it can hamper you. You brought Sundar because too many left-handers in the South African lineup, but he only bowled two overs."

He further added, "There's no guarantee that off-spinners will bowl really well against the left-handers. Axar's record against left-handed batters is really good. We all saw what Keshav Maharaj did. You have to play the quality player in your team who has done so well for you in the past."

