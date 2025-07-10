Rishabh Pant Injury Update: BCCI Reveal India Vice-Captain Under Medical Supervision After Painful Hit To Finger

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have issued a fresh update on test vice captain Rishabh Pant. The wicketkeeper-batter had left play during the second session after the ball hit on his finger, which left him in pain. The Indian wicketkeeper-batter was replaced with Dhruv Jurel, who is currently on duty while behind thew wickets.

BCCI Issues Update On Rishabh Pant's Injury Which Pulled Him Off The Game

Rishabh Pant was grimacing in pain after the ball hit him on his fingers during a dive attempt, and a break was called to assess his condition. While he completed the over, Pant was eventually replaced in day one play at the Lord's Test. After being looked upon in the sidelines, Pant went to the dressing room for further assessment.

On social media, the BCCI have revealed that Rishabh Pant was hit on his left index finger during wicketkeeping duties and is receiving treatment. In his absence, Dhruv Jurel will continue to play on the field. The regular stumper remains under supervision and is receiving treatment from India's medical unit.

“Team India vice-captain Rishabh Pant got hit on his left index finger. He is receiving treatment at the moment and under the supervision of the medical team,” the BCCI tweeted on ‘X’ [Formerly Twitter].

The BCCI's update did not gave a deep dive on whether the wicketkeeper-batter would undergo any scans or when he could spring back to action. There is a chance that they have pulled Pant from day one play as a precautionary measure, and he could be back when India comes out to bat.

Given Rishabh Pant's Injury, Can Dhruv Jurel Bat If Required?

Even though Dhruv Jurel is performing wicketkeeping duties, the back-up stumper cannot be the replacement batter. The MCC Laws of Cricket states that in terms of the wicketkeeper, they would be allowed to perform duties behind the stumps with the on-field umpire's consent.

The circumstances also need to be genuine, be it an injury or illness. The substitute player also needs to be an approved replacement or a registered team member.