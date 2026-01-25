Which Team Will Replace Pakistan In T20 World Cup 2026 If PCB Follows Bangladesh's Footsteps? Here's All You Need To Know

T20 World Cup 2026: After Bangladesh was axed from the T20 World Cup 2026, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief, Mohsin Naqvi, has threatened the ICC.

Bangladesh requested the ICC to shift their group-stage matches out of India to Sri Lanka, due to security reasons. During the ICC Board meeting, the international cricket governing body rejected the Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) plea. Following the meeting, ICC gave a 24-hour deadline to BCB and asked them to change their stance on the matter. However, there was no formal communication made from the BCB's side to ICC.

Earlier, on January 24, ICC officially announced that Scotland will be replacing Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup 2026. Scotland have been drafted to Group C, alongside England, Italy, Nepal, and the West Indies.

PCB Chief Threatens ICC After Bangladesh Boycott T20 World Cup 2026

Soon after ICC made the news official, the PCB came under the spotlight, claiming that they are waiting for the Pakistan government's direction on whether to participate in the T20 World Cup 2026 or not.

"This is injustice against Bangladesh and I said the same in the ICC board meeting. You can't have double standards, you can't say that for one country you can make a decision whenever you want and for another country you make a totally opposite decision. Bangladesh should play in the World Cup in all cases. They are a big stakeholder and this injustice should not happen to them. Look, if the government of Pakistan says that they don't want to play [this World Cup], then they [ICC] can bring a 22nd team. We are more bound to the government of Pakistan than to the ICC, so we'll do what the government says," Mohsin Naqvi said as quoted by Cricbuzz.

Who Will Replace Pakistan If PCB Follows Bangladesh's Way?

Interestingly, if Pakistan decides not to take part in the T20 World Cup 2026, then Uganda will replace them in Group A of the tournament, joining the Netherlands, the USA, and Namibia.

Uganda took part in the 2024 edition of the T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA. However, they were eliminated in the group stage.

When selecting a replacement team for a World Cup, the ICC typically relies on the official T20I rankings to make its decision. This approach was evident when Scotland stepped in for Bangladesh at the 2026 T20 World Cup, with Scotland positioned 14th in the ICC T20I standings.