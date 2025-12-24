Who Is Sakibul Gani? Bihar's Captain Who Shook List-A Records With A 32-Ball Hundred In Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025?

The Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) 2025-26 tournament has received significant attention due to the presence of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, and Shubman Gill, among other Indian international cricketers.

But it was Sakibul Ghani who stole the show with a record-setting outing with his bat in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26. A promising performance from the Bihar captain has put him on the map as he has become the new talk of the town.

Sakibul Gani Secures World Record Feat Following Batting Barrage In VHT 2025-26

Bihar captain Sakibul Gani rewrote the record books after smashing a historic hundred in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. In the tournament opener clash against Arunachal Pradesh, the Bihar skipper smashed a 32-ball hundred at the JSCA Oval Ground in Ranchi.

Alongside teen cricket sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Sakibul Gani delivered a batting barrage to put up a record-setting 574/6 on the board, helping Bihar make history. Bihar has now scored the highest total in an innings, breaking Tamil Nadu's record of 506/2 to clinch the pole position.

If fans thought that Vaibhav Suryavanshi was one of Bihar's elite talents in the game, make way for Sakibul Gani, as he has done something that even the swashbuckling 14-year-old cricketer hasn't been able to touch.

Check out the fastest centuries by Indian batters in List A Cricket

Name Balls Faced Match Date Sakibul Gani 32 Bihar vs Arunachal Pradesh December 24, 2025 Ishan Kishan 33 Jharkhand vs Karnataka December 24, 2025 Anmolpreet Singh 35 Punjab vs Arunachal Pradesh December 21, 2024 Vaibhav Suryavanshi 36 Bihar vs Arunachal Pradesh December 24, 2025 Yusuf Pathan 40 Baroda vs Maharashtra February 16, 2010

Let's take a deep dive into Sakibul Gani and learn about his journey in the game.

Who Is Sakibul Gani?

Sakibul Gani was born on September 2nd, 1999, in a humble family at Motihari, Bihar. Hailing from the East Champaran District, Gani came through adversity but was adamant about pursuing the sport.

Gani made his domestic debut for Bihar Cricket on 7 October 2019 and began his career in List A cricket in the 2019-20 Vijay Hazare Trophy. Sakibul went on to make his T20 debut on 11th January, 2021, in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT).

Sakibul Gani made waves with his debut in first-class cricket. The cricketer from Bihar debuted against Mizoram in a Ranji Trophy match in Kolkata in 2022 and made history the same day. Gani became the first cricketer to score a triple century on debut in a first-class game.