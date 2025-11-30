Updated 30 November 2025 at 14:13 IST
Why Is Captain Temba Bavuma Not In Action For South Africa In The Ranchi ODI vs India? Details Revealed
South Africa rested skipper Temba Bavuma and spinner Keshav Maharaj for the Ranchi ODI, with Aiden Markram leading. He chose to bowl first, fielding four seamers and one spinner, Prenelan Subrayen.
South Africa captain Temba Bavuma is not in action for the series opener One-Day clash against India at Ranchi. Aiden Markram emerged as the stand-in captain at the toss, which was an unusual sight to witness.
For Team India, KL Rahul came out to flick the coin at the toss. He was named as the captain following Shubman Gill's neck injury, which had ruled him out of action from the South Africa Tests.
Bavuma's absence momentarily triggered confusion as to why Aiden Markram had stepped in as the stand-in skipper. The SA opener eventually cleared the confusion.
Aiden Markram Reveals Why Temba Bavuma Isn't In Action For Ranchi ODI
At the toss, Aiden Markram had opted to bowl first after winning the toss. The stand-in captain revealed the playing combination, saying that they opted for just one spinner in Prenelan Subrayen, with the remaining four being seamers.
Markram further mentioned that regular captain Temba Bavuma and spinner Keshav Maharaj have been rested for the Ranchi ODI.
"We'll bowl first. Spent a couple of evenings, dew at night time, and it'll be slightly easier to bat at night. Different personnel, the dressing room is at a good place with a lot of energy and fun.
"It's an important series, the end role the 2027 WC, still a bit of time, but we're up against one of the best teams in the world. Just one spinner in Subrayen, I will bowl a bit - Temba and Maharaj have been rested, four seamers for us today," Aiden Markram said at the toss.
India Opt For A Balanced Bowling Unit In Ranchi One-Day
While South Africa opted for a pace-heavy bowling attack, Team India has maintained a balanced approach with its bowlers. At the toss, captain KL Rahul revealed that they would have opted to bowl first anyway, and the team looks forward to enjoying themselves in the middle.
"The preparation has been good, the energy is there with a lot of players coming back, we want to enjoy ourselves in the middle. That's what the chat has been, we need to use every opportunity we get in the ODI team, this is a great chance to challenge our skills against a very good team," KL Rahil said.
India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Washington Sundar, KL Rahul(wk/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna
Published By : Pavitra Shome
Published On: 30 November 2025 at 14:13 IST