India and Pakistan Set to Be Grouped Together in Asia Cup 2025 - Despite Hostile Relations Between Two Nations

India and Pakistan will face off in the Asia Cup 2025. | Image: PTI/AP

After months of speculation over the future of the Asia Cup 2025 cricket tournament, it has now been reportedly confirmed that the continental competition, organised by the Asian Cricket Council or ACC for short, will in fact be going ahead after all.

The reason there was uncertainty over the future of the tournament is due to the fact that the current ACC president is also the Pakistan Cricket Board or PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who also happens to be a minister in the current Pakistan government.

There was an expecation that India would boycott the tournament given strained relations between the nations in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

Asia Cup to Feature at Least 1 India vs Pakistan Match

However, not only is the tournament going ahead but India and Pakistan are set to be in the same group, according to multiple media reports.

This means that they will face off against each other at least once - and could meet two more times assuming both make it to the second round and then the final.

The format of the Asia Cup features a group stage and then a Super 4 round where the teams who qualify for the group stage play each other in a single round robin format.

Therefore, at least 1 match is guaranteed - but 3 India vs Pakistan matches could take place if the stars align.

Question Marks Over Participation

However, there will be plenty of uncomfortable questions asked over the fact that India and Pakistan will be facing off mere months after the two countries almost went to war.

The terror attack in Pahalgam prompted swift retaliation in the form of Operation Sindoor from India, but thereafter the situation became almost war-like.

Whether an appetite is there for India vs Pakistan cricket games is debatable, given a similar match in the exhibition World Championship of Legends was called off after fan protests.