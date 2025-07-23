BCCI Makes Shocking U-Turn, Set to Attend Asia Cup 2025 Meeting Despite Reservations Against Pakistan and Bangladesh

The fate of the Asia Cup 2025, a tournament organised by the Asian Cricket Council or ACC for short, has been in a state of limbo for quite some time. This is because the ACC is headed by Mohsin Naqvi, who is not only a minister in the current Pakistan government but also the Pakistan Cricket Board or PCB chairman.

Given India's strained relations with Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attacks and Operation Sindoor, the BCCI has been keen to avoid a key meeting to decide the fate of the Asia Cup - especially since Naqvi called for the meeting to happen in Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh.

India and Bangladesh also have seen strained relations lately, but it appears the BCCI have had a change of heart.

BCCI Presence in Crucial Asia Cup 2025 Meet

Sources had claimed that the BCCI would not be attending the meeting come what may, but new reports suggest that vice-president Rajeev Shukla will be part of the meeting virtually.

And while this doesn't require Shukla to travel to Dhaka, the fact that he is even attending the meeting can be seen as a U-turn by the BCCI.

The Indian cricket board had previously made clear that this meeting would not go forward but are now set to represent the nation in a meeting that could greenlight more India vs Pakistan games.

ALSO READ | Shubman Gill Brainfade Results in LBW Dismissal to Ben Stokes - WATCH

Will India vs Pakistan Match Take Place?

It is worth noting that India and Pakistan do not play against each other unless in multi-nation tournaments, but fan sentiment did see an India vs Pakistan match in the World Championship of Legends (WCL) get called off.

Whether fan pressure will see the Asia Cup called off too remains to be seen, but the BCCI's inclusion in this meeting - even virtually - suggests the idea is on the table.