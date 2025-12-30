'WI Has Five, Six Months To Make That Decision': Ian Bishop Opens Up On Roston Chase's Place In Red-Ball Team After Horrid 2025

Former West Indies cricketer and currently a commentator, Ian Bishop, has raised questions over the form of West Indies' Test skipper Roston Chase with both ball and bat, expressing wonder over how his form eluded him so badly after a fine start to his red-ball career and added that WI has "five or six months" to continue him in the side as a batter.

Roston ended the second-worst year by a Test captain with bat in hand, scoring just 221 runs in eight Tests and 16 innings at a shockingly low average of 13.81 with no fifties to his name, with the best score of 44. Only Bangladesh's Khaled Mahmud (11.82 in 2003) has a worse batting average in a calendar year as a captain than him.

In his first 32 Tests from 2016-19, Chase, a utility all-rounder, scored 1,695 runs in 58 innings at an average of 31.38, with five centuries and seven fifties. But come the 2020s, his form has deserted him as he has scored 791 runs in 25 Tests with a massive drop in his average to 16.47, with just four fifties in 48 innings.

The 33-year-old's useful off-spin has also run out of luck and wickets, as he has taken just nine scalps this year in eight Tests at an average of 70.66 and best figures of 2/36, figures which would befit a proper batter trying to develop his bowling, not a full-fledged all-rounder.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Sri Lanka Enlist Lasith Malinga As Consultant Fast Bowling Coach Ahead Of 2026 T20 World Cup

Speaking during an interview on iSports i95.5 FM on Saturday as quoted by Jamaica Observer, Bishop said, "Roston, by his own admission, has struggled big time with the bat and it still bemuses me that a guy who can score five Test match hundreds in his first 20 or so Test matches has reached this point of his career, at age 33, where he is struggling to put even moderate innings together."

Advertisement

"So, the West Indies are fortunate in that they have five or six months before their next Test series to try to determine whether Roston is capable, first of all, of holding his place in the team and whether he can continue, so that's their decision to make," Bishop added.

The all-rounder pointed out that the veteran's bowling, averaging in the 70s, has not helped him either and coupled with his lack of sharpness as a leader, things are not at all looking good for him.

"His bowling has not really fired in the way that he would have hoped, and he is still not as sharp in terms of the captaincy strategically as I was hoping that he would reach, but again, they have five or six months to make that decision as to whether he continues," he added.

Bishop says that for him, problems are not limited to captaincy but also to the development of batters, who cannot reach their full potential without some mature batters in the team.

"But it is more than the captaincy. For me, the big thing is how we develop batters around the Caribbean. How do we fulfil Alick Athanaze?. You have got one or two other young guys around the Caribbean, and how do we bring them to maturation? Otherwise, we are going to chase leadership, we are going to change coaches, and the results still would not be what we expect," he added.