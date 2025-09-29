WI vs NEP Live Streaming Details: Here's When And Where To Watch West Indies Clash With Nepal In Second T20I Of The Series

West Indies vs Nepal: Things have been going from bad to worse for Akeal Hosein's West Indies in the shortest international format. West Indies are known for their batting prowess in the shortest format of the game, but none of it is working for them at the moment. West Indies came into the series after consecutive series defeats against Australia and Pakistan, but they still look far from their best in the series against Nepal.

Nepal defeated West Indies by 19 runs in the opening T20I game of the series. Hosein's West Indies failed to chase down 148 runs and lost the game by 19 runs. Nepal will come into the second game hoping to take an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the series, and West Indies, on the other hand, will look to bring their A game to the table in order to deny Nepal their series win.

West Indies vs Nepal, 2nd T20I Live Streaming Details

When will the West Indies vs Nepal 2nd T20I match be played?

The West Indies vs Nepal 2nd T20I match will be played on Sunday, September 29, 2025.

At what time will the West Indies vs Nepal 2nd T20I start?

The second West Indies vs Nepal T20I match will get underway at 8 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will the West Indies vs Nepal 2nd T20I match be played?

The second West Indies vs Nepal T20I match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the West Indies vs Nepal 2nd T20I match in India?

The second West Indies vs Nepal T20I match won't be telecasted in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the West Indies vs Nepal 2nd T20I match in India?

The second West Indies vs Nepal T20I match can be live streamed on the FanCode application.

What are the squads for the West Indies vs Nepal 2nd T20I?