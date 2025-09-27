WI vs NEP Live Streaming Details: Here's When And Where To Watch West Indies Clash With Nepal In First T20I Of The Series

Akeal Hosein will lead his Caribbean side in a three-match T20I series against Nepal. Two-time World T20 winners, West Indies, are currently having a horrific time in the shortest format of the game. Both Australia and Pakistan recently defeated West Indies, and their preparations for the World T20 are not on track. The Caribbean team has a chance at hitting the reset button with the three T20I games that are scheduled to play against Nepal.

Gudakesh Motie, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, and Romario Shepherd will not play the three-match West Indies vs Nepal series. The senior players have been given a break following a packed Caribbean Premier League schedule. Rohit Paudel's Nepal, on the other hand, are gearing up to play their first-ever bilateral series against a full-member nation.

West Indies vs Nepal, 1st T20I Live Streaming Details

When will the West Indies vs Nepal 1st T20I match be played?

The West Indies vs Nepal 1st T20I match will be played on Sunday, September 27, 2025.

At what time will the West Indies vs Nepal 1st T20I start?

The first West Indies vs Nepal T20I match will get underway at 8 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will the West Indies vs Nepal 1st T20I match be played?

The first West Indies vs Nepal T20I match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the West Indies vs Nepal 1st T20I match in India?

The first West Indies vs Nepal T20I match won't be telecasted in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the West Indies vs Nepal 1st T20I match in India?

The first West Indies vs Nepal T20I match can be live streamed on the FanCode application.

What are the squads for the West Indies vs Nepal 1st T20I?