'Will Lose You The Game...: Sanjay Manjrekar's Scathing Attack on Shubman Gill After T20 WC 2026 Snub

T20 WC 2026: Shubman Gill became the biggest headline maker when the Indian squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup was announced. Gill, who was the vice-captain till then, was dropped. While this stunned most, a section also agreed with the call taken by the selectors as his form was not up to the mark. Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar is the latest to take a dig at Gill. As per Manjrekar, T20 is all about strike rates and he pointed how Gill had not got a single fifty in his last 20 T20 outings.

‘Hasn’t got a single 50 in 20 inngs’

Manjrekar's tweet read: "He hasn’t got a single 50 in 20 inngs. A stat often cited to suggest loss of form. T20s is & will always be about strike rates. The last thing you want is an out of form batter playing cautiously when he comes close to 50. This will lose you the game."

In 36 T20I games in his career, Gill averages a little over 28 with a strike rate of 138.59.

Not long back, on the day the squad was announced for the T20 WC, Manjrekar had tweeted about Gill. He reckoned Gill was selected based on his Test form, which was wrong.

"When you pick some one excitedly on Test performance for T20s, this is what happens. Gill omission is basically selectors rectifying a mistake they made when they got a bit carried away after the England tour," Manjrekar tweeted after the BCCI announced the T20 WC squad.

