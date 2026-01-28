Will Rain Disrupt Play In Vizag During IND vs NZ 4th T20I? Check Detailed Weather Report

India vs New Zealand: Suryakumar Yadav-led India will take on Mitchell Santner's New Zealand in the fourth T20I match of the five-game series, at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, on Wednesday, January 28.

India Hold Lead Over New Zealand In T20Is

The match between the two heavyweights will kick off at 7 PM IST. Meanwhile, the toss will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

Currently, India are leading 3-0 over New Zealand in the five-match series. The Men in Blue have already sealed the series after winning the first three games.

The ongoing five-match series against the Kiwis is helping India to prepare for the T20 World Cup 2026, which is scheduled to take place in India and Sri Lanka.

Check Visakhapatnam's Weather Forecast Ahead Of IND vs NZ 4th T20I

Currently, the northern states of India are experiencing wet weather, as it's raining on and off in Delhi and its nearby areas. But will it rain in Vizag during the fourth T20I match between India and New Zealand? Here's Vizag's detailed weather forecast on Wednesday, January 28.

Currently, Visakhapatnam is experiencing 26 degree celsius and feels like 27 degree celcius. However, the air quality is 'very unhealthy'. On January 28, Vizag will experience a maximum temperature of 27 degree celcius and the minimum will be 20 degree celcius. In the night, it will be hazy weather.

Vizag's weather on January 28th. Image: Accuweather (Screengrab)

According to Accuweather, the weather in Vizag will stay 26 degree celcius during the start of the match. The temperature will dip to 23 degree celcius when the match ends. However, there's no forecast of rain on Wednesday, which means the match can go on without any disruptions.

Vizag's hourly weather update on January 28th. Image: Accuweather (Screengrab)