Will Richa Ghosh Feature Against Bangladesh? India Coach Shares Injury Update Ahead Of Women's World Cup Semifinals

Team India ended their losing streak in the Women's World Cup and secured a convincing 53-run win over New Zealand at DY Patil Stadium on Thursday. With this win, Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. qualified for the Women's World Cup semifinal.

Richa Ghosh Uncertain For Bangladesh Clash

India will now face Bangladesh in their last group stage match at DY Patil Stadium on October 26, and ahead of the tie, Richa Ghosh has become the focal point. The Indian wicket-keeper injured his finger in the New Zealand game, and his absence from Saturday's optional training session further raised speculation over his availability for the Bangladesh game.

India bowling coach Aavishkar Salvi confirmed Richa is being monitored by the strength and conditioning team. At the pre-match press conference, he told reporters, “With regards to Richa's fitness, I think she is fine and the S&C team is taking care of it. They are still discussing, so I don't have the exact updates about it but she looks fine.”

Richa's fitness will be of paramount importance ahead of Women In Blue's semifinal encounter against Australia on October 30. The Aussies thrashed South Africa by seven wickets to set up a mouth-watering clash against the hosts at DY Patil Stadium. Uma Chetry will be the automatic replacement if Richa doesn't make it for the match.

India To Face Australia In World Cup Semis

The defending champions have remained unbeaten throughout the tournament, and India will have a tough task to cut out. Alana King's seven-wicket haul restricted the Proteas to a paltry 97 runs. She dismissed Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Annerie Dercksen, Sinalo Jafta, Chloe Tryon, Masabata Klaas, and finally Nadine de Klerk and also registered the best ever figure in a Women's World Cup tie.